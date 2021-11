FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – No. 8 in the State, Homestead started the season with an upset at home over no. 5 Carmel to tip-off the IHSAA girls’ basketball season.

This win comes with some revenge as the Greyhounds defeated the Spartans by 34 points last year to open the 2020 season. Behind Ayanna Patterson’s 24 points and six rebounds along with Maggie Keinsley’s nine assists, Homestead returned the favor with a 75-43 win.

Up next, Homestead will host Northridge on Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m.