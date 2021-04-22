Eight Concordia seniors sign to run in college

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Eight senior runners at Concordia Lutheran High School made their college choice official on Thursday afternoon.

The runners and their college of choice are:

Rhaya Kaschinske – Concordia University – Nebraska
Katelyn Nix – Concordia University – Nebraska
Callie Hoover – Concordia University – Chicago
Abby Mays – Huntington University

Nathan Pennekamp – Concordia University – Nebraska
Luke Bentz – Concordia University – Nebraska
Peter Allison – Cedarville University
Tyler Strothman – Rice University

