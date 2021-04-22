Eight Concordia seniors sign to run in college

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Grace Bradtmueller is taking her talents to Bowling Green as the Norwell senior signed with the Falcons track and field program on Monday afternoon.

Bradtmueller is a standout in the throws for the Knights, namely the shotput. As a sophomore two years ago she finished 22nd at the state meet with a throw of 37 feet, 2 and 1/2 inches. The 2020 state meet was cancelled due to COVID-19.