Eight Concordia seniors sign to run in college

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Eight senior runners at Concordia Lutheran High School made their college choice official on Thursday afternoon.
The runners and their college of choice are:
Rhaya Kaschinske – Concordia University – Nebraska
Katelyn Nix – Concordia University – Nebraska
Callie Hoover – Concordia University – Chicago
Abby Mays – Huntington University
Nathan Pennekamp – Concordia University – Nebraska
Luke Bentz – Concordia University – Nebraska
Peter Allison – Cedarville University
Tyler Strothman – Rice University