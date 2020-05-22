Eifert embracing family legacy

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – He wears a size 11 and a half cleat, but no matter the size of his footwear, the Bishop Dwenger senior will have big shoes to fill when he arrives at Notre Dame this fall as a preferred walk-on for the storied Irish football program.

His oldest brother was an All-American football player at Notre Dame. His other brother was a walk-on that eventually become a starter for the Purdue basketball team. His brother-in-law was an All-American at Notre Dame and is one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL. And his dad was a starter for the Purdue basketball team that won the Big Ten title his senior season in 1984.

Still, Griffin Eifert is writing his own story. The six-foot-three receiver signed the paperwork this past week to make it official, as Eifert picked the opportunity at Notre Dame over a preferred walk-on spot at Purdue.

After helping Dwenger win the 4A state title his junior season, Eifert tallied 30 receptions for almost 500 yards and 7 TDs as a senior with the Saints advancing to 5A semi-state. He also stood out defensively with 42 tackles and 5 interceptions, but will play receiver for the Irish.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss