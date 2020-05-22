Eifert embracing family legacy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – He wears a size 11 and a half cleat, but no matter the size of his footwear, the Bishop Dwenger senior will have big shoes to fill when he arrives at Notre Dame this fall as a preferred walk-on for the storied Irish football program.

His oldest brother was an All-American football player at Notre Dame. His other brother was a walk-on that eventually become a starter for the Purdue basketball team. His brother-in-law was an All-American at Notre Dame and is one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL. And his dad was a starter for the Purdue basketball team that won the Big Ten title his senior season in 1984.

Still, Griffin Eifert is writing his own story. The six-foot-three receiver signed the paperwork this past week to make it official, as Eifert picked the opportunity at Notre Dame over a preferred walk-on spot at Purdue.

After helping Dwenger win the 4A state title his junior season, Eifert tallied 30 receptions for almost 500 yards and 7 TDs as a senior with the Saints advancing to 5A semi-state. He also stood out defensively with 42 tackles and 5 interceptions, but will play receiver for the Irish.