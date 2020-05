COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – Columbia City will open its new high school building this fall, and they’ll do so with a new head boys basketball coach at Brett Eberly is moving on after four years leading the program.

Eberly stepped down as coach at Columbia City to take an administrative job at Warsaw.

In four seasons under Eberly the Eagles went 42-56. That includes a 10-13 mark this past season.