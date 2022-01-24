Eastside voted “Play of the Week” after knocking off top-ranked Central Noble

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Less than a week after falling by 18 to Central Noble in the NECC boys tournament title game the Blazers avenged their loss, as Eastside the 2A no. 1 Cougars 42-34 on Friday to earn “Play of the Week” honors as voted on by WANE viewers.

The Blazers received right at 40 percent of the vote in the poll on WANE’s Twitter accounting, besting a big night from Northrop’s Jackson family and South Adams coach Wayne Kreiger earning his 600th career win.

Eastside, who improved to 15-1 overall, is in its first year under head coach Ed Bentley.