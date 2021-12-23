Eastside sweeps throwback doubleheader at the Old Gym

BUTLER, Ind. (WANE) – Eastside’s annual night of nostalgia at the Old Gym in Butler ended with both the boys and girls Blazer squads pulling out wins over Heritage to headline hoops before the holidays on Thursday night.

The Blazers boys’ team remained undefeated moving to 9-0 (best start in school history) with a 55-42 win. The girls tipped off the night with a massive 66-30 win and improving to 10-4 on the season.

Thursday’s Scores

The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Eastside 66, Heritage 30

Fairfield 64, S. Bend Career Academy 48

Guerin Catholic 61, Lebanon 52

Hauser 47, Trinity Lutheran 40

Indpls Brebeuf 58, Beech Grove 50

Indpls Roncalli 47, Whiteland 46

Lanesville 54, Perry Central 47

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 63, New Castle 52

Western 56, Vincennes 24

Connersville Tournament=

Championship=

Monroe Central 73, Bloomington North 64

First Round=

Bloomington North 75, S. Decatur 47

Monroe Central 48, Connersville 41

Third Place=

Connersville 75, S. Decatur 49

Delphi Classic=

Rossville 55, Delphi 25

Delta Tournament=

Championship=

Indpls Chatard 45, Bellmont 35

First Round=

Bellmont 53, Delta 51, OT

Indpls Chatard 50, Northeastern 37

Third Place=

Northeastern 55, Delta 43

Henryville Tournament=

Championship=

Springs Valley 58, Henryville 47

First Round=

Henryville 101, Crothersville 32

Springs Valley 64, Christian Academy 52

Third Place=

Christian Academy 85, Crothersville 40

Jefferson County Tournament=

Championship=

Indpls Tech 59, Jay Co. 31

Consolation=

Madison 71, Switzerland Co. 64

Scottsburg 70, Silver Creek 65

Fifth Place=

Madison 77, Scottsburg 75, 2OT

Seventh Place=

Silver Creek 96, Switzerland Co. 46

Third Place=

Warren Central, Ky. 85, Southwestern (Shelby) 63