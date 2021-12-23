Eastside sweeps throwback doubleheader at the Old Gym

BUTLER, Ind. (WANE) – Eastside’s annual night of nostalgia at the Old Gym in Butler ended with both the boys and girls Blazer squads pulling out wins over Heritage to headline hoops before the holidays on Thursday night.
The Blazers boys’ team remained undefeated moving to 9-0 (best start in school history) with a 55-42 win. The girls tipped off the night with a massive 66-30 win and improving to 10-4 on the season.
Thursday’s Scores
The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Eastside 66, Heritage 30
Fairfield 64, S. Bend Career Academy 48
Guerin Catholic 61, Lebanon 52
Hauser 47, Trinity Lutheran 40
Indpls Brebeuf 58, Beech Grove 50
Indpls Roncalli 47, Whiteland 46
Lanesville 54, Perry Central 47
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 63, New Castle 52
Western 56, Vincennes 24
Connersville Tournament=
Championship=
Monroe Central 73, Bloomington North 64
First Round=
Bloomington North 75, S. Decatur 47
Monroe Central 48, Connersville 41
Third Place=
Connersville 75, S. Decatur 49
Delphi Classic=
Rossville 55, Delphi 25
Delta Tournament=
Championship=
Indpls Chatard 45, Bellmont 35
First Round=
Bellmont 53, Delta 51, OT
Indpls Chatard 50, Northeastern 37
Third Place=
Northeastern 55, Delta 43
Henryville Tournament=
Championship=
Springs Valley 58, Henryville 47
First Round=
Henryville 101, Crothersville 32
Springs Valley 64, Christian Academy 52
Third Place=
Christian Academy 85, Crothersville 40
Jefferson County Tournament=
Championship=
Indpls Tech 59, Jay Co. 31
Consolation=
Madison 71, Switzerland Co. 64
Scottsburg 70, Silver Creek 65
Fifth Place=
Madison 77, Scottsburg 75, 2OT
Seventh Place=
Silver Creek 96, Switzerland Co. 46
Third Place=
Warren Central, Ky. 85, Southwestern (Shelby) 63