BUTLER, Ind. (WANE) – A talented trio of seniors at Eastside High School signed to play softball in college on Tuesday afternoon as Timmery Hunter (Glen Oaks C.C.), Jayci Kitchen (Taylor University), and Victoria Roose (Coe College) all inked letters of intent.

Eastside went 30-3 overall last season, advancing to the 2A semi-state championship game. The Blazers went 29-1 two seasons ago, winning the 2022 2A state title.