WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) – Eastside blazed past Madison-Grant and North Newton on Saturday to win their second overall semi-state title in softball. The Blazers now advance to next weekend’s state finals at Purdue University.

In Saturday’s semi-state title game, Eastside scored all five of their runs between the second and third innings. Timmery Hunter and Mataya Birely hit solo home runs to lead off the second and third innings, respectively. Eastside led, 5-1 by the end of the third inning, eventually hanging on for the 5-3 win.

Elsewhere in IHSAA softball action, Leo saw their season come to an end in heartbreaking fashion in the Class 3A semi-state final. Through nine innings, the Lions and South Bend St. Joseph were scoreless. In the 13th inning, St. Joseph walked off on a Leo error to advance to next weekend’s state finals.

The other two teams to advance to the semi-state round, Columbia City (4A) and Whitko (2A), both dropped their semifinal games on Saturday.

Eastside will face North Posey on Saturday, June 11 at 4:30 p.m. at Purdue University.