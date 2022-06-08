BUTLER, Ind. (WANE) – For the first time in 24 years, Eastside finds themselves in position to win a state championship in softball. The Blazers are set to face North Posey in the 2A state title game on Saturday at Purdue.

Eastside has found several ways to win during their postseason run. Trailing 2-0 early in the sectional championship, Eastside rallied to knock off Woodlan, 5-3. A day later, Eastside topped conference foe Westview in a pitcher’s duel to win a regional title. In the semi-state title game, Eastside scored five runs early, then hang on towards the end to clinch their spot in the state finals.

On the cusp of bringing home a state championship, the team feels like they have the versatility to come out on top on Saturday.

“I know there’s going to be sometimes when we face adversity and things aren’t going to go exactly our way,” said Eastside junior Grace Kreischer. “We’ve faced adversity before, and I think we can overcome it.”

Saturday’s 2A state championship is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.