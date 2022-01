BUTLER, Ind. (WANE) – After leading Eastside to a 13-1 record and a trip to 2A semi-state, Laban Davis will continue his football career close to home as the standout quarterback signed to play at Saint Francis on Friday.

Davis racked up 53 total touchdowns as a senior. He threw for 1,709 yards and 21 touchdowns with just 4 interceptions. He was equally dangerous on the ground, rushing 282 times for 2,195 yards and 32 touchdowns.