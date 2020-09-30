Eastside, Prairie Heights add games amid Fremont cancellation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Monday Fremont announced its upcoming two games would be canceled after a member of the program tested positive for COVID, wiping out games against Eastside (October 2) and Prairie Heights (October 9).

It didn’t take too long for the Blazers and Panthers to find a new opponent, however, as Eastside announced it will play this Friday at Concord while Prairie Heights will play next Friday at Heritage.

Eastside’s game at Concord will kick at 7 p.m. Tickets will be available for purchase starting at noon on Wednesday.

Prairie Heights actually fills a previous void left in Heritage’s schedule when Southern Wells cancelled its varsity season.