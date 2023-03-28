BUTLER, Ind. (WANE) – A new era of Eastside football is underway as Alyx Brandewie has been tabbed to lead the Blazers next season.

On Tuesday, Eastside officially announced Brandewie as the school’s new head football coach.

Brandewie previously served as head coach for Manchester. In three seasons with the Squires, Brandewie earned an overall record of 8-22. Manchester’s best season with Brandewie came in 2021 when the Squires finished with a 4-5 record.

Brandewie takes over for Todd Mason, who led Eastside’s most successful stretch in program history. Throughout six seasons, Mason earned a 54-18 record with Eastside, including the program’s first trip to the Class 2A semi-state round in 2021.