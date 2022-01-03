Eastside voted Play of the Week winner after Old Gym sweep

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – When it comes to high school basketball, no state appreciates hoops history like they do here in Indiana, and the voting for the first “Play of the Week” in 2022 confirms that as Eastside topped the poll for its sweep over Heritage on “Old Gym Night” in Butler.

The Eastside girls bested Heritage 66-30 while the boys won 55-42 over the Patriots in a rare throwback-themed game at the old Butler High School gym on Ash Street.

The Blazers sweep earned them 51.1% percent of the vote, besting an alley oop dunk from Snider’s Aidan Lambert and an impressive performance from Homestead’s Ayanna Patterson in front of UConn head coach Geno Auriemma.