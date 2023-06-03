WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) – Northeast Indiana will not be represented in next weekend’s softball state finals after Eastside, Leo and Carroll were eliminated in the semi-state round on Saturday.

Eastside, last year’s 2A state champion, was shut out in a 7-0 loss to Andrean in the semi-state title game. After surrendering a first inning run, Eastside couldn’t catch up to the No. 7 team in Class 2A. The Blazers shut out No. 5 Madison-Grant, 6-0, to advance to the title game. Eastside finishes their season with a 30-3 record.

In Class 3A, Leo fell one win shy of a trip to the state championship in a 1-0 loss to New Prairie. The Cougars scored the only run of the game on a squeeze bunt in the bottom of the fourth inning. Despite having several runners in scoring position throughout the game, the top-ranked team in Class 3A couldn’t plate a tying run. Leo finishes their season with a 26-2 record.

Earlier in the day, Carroll saw their season come to an end with a 6-0 loss to Lake Central in the Class 4A semi-state semifinal. After three scoreless innings, Lake Central took control of the game with a 4-run fourth inning. Carroll finishes their season with a 15-14 record.