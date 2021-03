FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – At the Indiana high school bowling state finals, local teams like Columbia City, Deklab, Eastside, Homestead and Huntington North competed for a shot at hardware.

Full results:

On the boys side, Eastside finished runners up to Noblesville. Homestead came in 5th followed by Columbia City in 6th and Dekalb finished 10th.

On the girls side, Huntington North finished 5th out of eight teams.