Eastside edges Garrett in key NECC baseball showdown

GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) – Eastside nipped Garrett 3-2 on a soggy night as the Blazers improve to 5-0 in NECC while the Railroaders fall to 6-1 in conference.

The Blazers score two runs in the top of the first inning when Owen Willard came in on a ground out by Jack Buchanan followed by Wade Miller scoring on a wild pitch.

The Railroaders got on the board in the bottom of the third when Elijah Johnson scored on a wild pitch to make it 2-1.

Garrett starting pitcher Gage Smith struck out 15 batters in 6 innings of work, allowing 3 runs (1 earned) on two hits while yielding two walks.

Eastside is now 11-3 overall while Garrett falls to 11-4 overall.