BUTLER, Ind. (WANE) – Once every five years or so the folks at Eastside throw back the clock – and Tuesday night saw EHS and Adams Central fans witness a thriller at the school’s Old Gym on North Ash Street as the Blazers bested the Jets 45-44.

Logan Fry led Eastside with 17 points while Gabe Trevino chipped in with 13.

Ben Voirol paced the Jets with 12 points.