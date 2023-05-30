FOT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll, Leo, and Eastside all added to their trophy case on Tuesday night as the Chargers, Lions, and Blazers each brought home a regional softball title.

In 4A at Carroll High School, the host Chargers saw pitcher Emilia Garcia hurl a complete-game shutout in a 1-0 victory for CHS. Garcia, who threw a no-hitter against DeKalb last week to clinch the sectional crown, gave up just four hits and struck out three over seven innings. The Chargers advance to the Lafayette Harrison semistate where they will face Lake Central in the semifinals at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

In Kendallville, 3A no. 1 Leo scored five runs in the top of the fourth on the way to a 6-0 victory over host East Noble. The Lions move on to semistate this Saturday at Twin Lakes against Yorktown at 11 a.m.

In 3A at New Prairie, Tippecanoe Valley fell to 3A no. 3 New Prairie 16-0 in five innings on Tuesday evening as the Vikings end the season 17-7 overall.

In 2A in Butler, 2A no. 2 Eastside over South Adams by a score of 8-2. The Blazers, the defending 2A state champs, advance to the Warsaw semi-state where they’ll face Madison-Grant in the semifinals on Saturday at 1 p.m.

In 1A, 1A no. 7 Caston bested Fremont 20-1 in five innings. Caston advances to the Frankfort semi-state on Saturday.