BUTLER, Ind. (WANE) – The Eastside Blazers are bound for West Lafayette, as the community held a send-off on Friday afternoon as the team headed out ahead of tomorrow’s 2A state title game at Purdue University.

The Blazers (28-1) are set to play North Posey (24-1) for the championship at Bittinger Stadium at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

WANE-TV will be there and have complete coverage at 11 p.m. Saturday.