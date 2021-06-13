Eastside baseball headlines semi-state with program’s first-ever title

KOKOMO, Ind. (WANE) – The Eastside baseball team put on a clinic in the semi-state championship. The Blazers defeat Delphi for the program’s first-ever semi-state trophy, 9-1.

Norwell falls to Hanover Central in the 3A semi state, 7-0.

This win for the Blazers came a week after Eastside won the program’s first-ever regional championship.

The Blazers’ bats were explosive all day and Junior pitcher Owen Willard pitched a gem with nine strikeouts, not letting up a hit until two-outs in the bottom of the 6th inning and finishing with a complete game.

Up next, Eastside will face Providence on Monday, June 21st, at 8pm from Victory Field in Indianapolis for the 2A state title.

