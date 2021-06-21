Eastside baseball falls to Providence 4-0 in the 2A state title game

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – Eastside’s offense had been a driving force behind their run to the 2A state championship game, but the Blazer bats were silenced by a brilliant pitching effort from Providence starter Ray Reisinger on Monday night at Victory Field in a 4-0 loss to the Pioneers.

Providence got on the board in the bottom of the first when an RBI double from Casey Kaelin gave the Pioneers a 1-0 lead.

Kaelin would rip another RBI double in the bottom of the third to give Providence a 2-0 lead.

Reisinger would keep the Eastside bats quiet until the top of the fourth when a single from Dylan Hertig would be the Blazers first hit of the night.

In the top of the sixth Wade Miller’s long fly ball to right was dropped and Miller wound up on third with two outs for Eastside’s best scoring chance of the game. However, the Blazers were unable to push a run across.

David Newbanks would lead off the bottom of the sixth with a triple and would be doubled home by Max Beatty to make it 3-0. The Pioneers would tack on another to take a 4-0 lead into the seventh.

Eastside starter Owen Willard threw a complete game and struck out eight while giving up four earned runs.

Reisinger also threw a complete game, giving up just two hits without walking a batter while striking out 11 Blazers.

Eastside senior Liam Franz was named the 2A state mental attitude award winner after the game.

Eastside finishes the season 26-7 overall while Providence ends up 23-7.