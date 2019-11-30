Eastbrook falls to Western Boone in 2A state title again

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – The only rematch of 2019 championship weekend went to Western Boone, this time in more dominating fashion.

After taking a 34-20 victory over Eastbrook in the 2018 Class 2A final, the Stars rolled to a 44-7 triumph over the Panthers to claim the school’s third state championship. The top-ranked Stars (14-1) finished the campaign on a 13-game winning streak and sport a 29-1 record over the last two championship seasons.

WeBo completely dominated the contest from the start, taking the opening kickoff 65 yards on 10 plays to go ahead 7-0 on an 8-yard run by Connor Hole.

Hole added a 31-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter, while Robby Taylor later ran for three TDs and quarterback Spencer Wright also threw a second touchdown pass. Kicker Jacob Taylor closed the scoring with a 26-yard field goal.

All told, the Stars of coach Justin Pelley had 512 yards in offense (258 rushing, 254 passing), while holding the Panthers to 127.

Eastbrook (12-3) broke the shutout with a 1-yard TD run by Wyatt Stephenson early in the fourth quarter.

Coach Jeff Adamson’s Panthers came in on a 12-game winning streak after an 0-2 start. Eastbrook has lost all four of its state championship game appearances, including three in the past four seasons.

Class 2A State Championship Records

None.

Eastbrook’s Wyatt Stephenson earns Ress Mental Attitude Award

At the conclusion of the state championship game, the IHSAA Executive Committee named Wyatt Stephenson of Eastbrook High School as the winner of the Blake Ress Mental Attitude Award in Class 2A Football.

Wyatt is a four-year letter winner. His major sports achievements include being a member of four sectional championship teams, four regional championship teams, three semi-state championship teams, has participated in three state finals, led the Panthers in rushing yards and touchdowns his senior year with 1,290 yards rushing and 22 touchdowns, and named all conference 1st Team Running Back this season. Along with football, he is also a track and field athlete participating in the long jump, 100, and 4×100.

Wyatt has spent his time volunteering at the 4-H Fairgrounds by painting and cleaning as well as making gift bags to be distributed. Wyatt is a member of Eastbrook’s National Honor Society and tutors elementary to high school-age students after school. He is also a Junior Leader and shows horses, sheep, and chickens in 4-H. Wyatt has won Senior Showmanship showing horses.

Wyatt is the son of Tom and Karen Stephenson of Marion, Indiana. He plans to attend Ball State University and study nursing.

Each year the IHSAA Executive Committee selects a senior player who was nominated by his principal and coach and was determined to have best demonstrated mental attitude, scholarship, leadership, and athletic ability. This Class 2A award is named in honor of the IHSAA’s seventh commissioner who served from 2000-11.

The Indianapolis Colts presented a $1,000 scholarship to Eastbrook High School in the name of Wyatt Stephenson. The Colts have been the presenting sponsor of the entire football state tournament since 2009, including the mental attitude awards.