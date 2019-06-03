Eastbrook claims sectional golf title

by: Glenn Marini

Eastbrook posted at team score of 331 on Monday at Timber Ridge to edge second-place Norwell (334) and third-place Bellmont (336) for the sectional crown in boys golf.

Eastbrook was led by medalist Noah Ross who carded a one-under par 71.

Bluffton’s Spencer Schwartz and Bellmont’s Brevin Slusher both shot a 76 to tie for second.

Bryce Luedtke of Mississinewa and Blake LeFavour of Oak Hill will advance as individuals as well, as both carded a 77.

Next up is the regional golf tournament on Thursday in Plymouth.

