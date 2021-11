KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Brayden Risedorph is bound for Bloomington as the righty has signed to pitch for the Indiana Hoosiers.

A senior at East Noble, Risedorph had a big summer on the travel ball circuit. Last spring as a junior at East Noble he posted a 3-3 record with a 2.00 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 35 innings.

He had previously verbally committed to play at junior college powerhouse Parkland College in Illinois, but announced he was opting for I.U. in October.