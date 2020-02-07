East Noble’s Parker signs with Saint Francis

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – He led East Noble to the 4A state title game as a senior and now Bailey Parker is taking his talents to Saint Francis as the quarterback/defensive back signed with Cougars on Friday afternoon.

Parker was selected to the WANE-TV Fab 15 in 2019 after putting up huge numbers:

2019 Offense: 235-for-378 (62.2%), 3,110 yards, 39 TDs, 12 INTs, 193 carries for 1,363 rushing yards & 18 rushing TDs (57 total touchdowns)
2019 Defense: 75 solo tackles, 16 assists, 91 total tackles, 5 interceptions, 5 forced fumbles, 5 fumble recoveries, 6 tackles for loss, 1 sack
Career Offense: 383-for-633 (60.5%), 4,872 yards passing, 56 TDs, 20 INTs, 2,193 yards rushing, 28 rushing TDs
Career Defense: 153 solo tackles, 50 assists, 203 total tackles, 11 interceptions, 7 forced fumbles, 8 fumble recoveries, 12 tackles for loss
Helped lead East Noble to 14-1 record & 4A state title game
State’s 4A Mental Attitude Award winner
Knights averaged 33.9 points per game
IFCA Top 50 Selection at defensive back

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss