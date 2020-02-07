East Noble’s Parker signs with Saint Francis

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – He led East Noble to the 4A state title game as a senior and now Bailey Parker is taking his talents to Saint Francis as the quarterback/defensive back signed with Cougars on Friday afternoon.

Parker was selected to the WANE-TV Fab 15 in 2019 after putting up huge numbers:

2019 Offense: 235-for-378 (62.2%), 3,110 yards, 39 TDs, 12 INTs, 193 carries for 1,363 rushing yards & 18 rushing TDs (57 total touchdowns)

2019 Defense: 75 solo tackles, 16 assists, 91 total tackles, 5 interceptions, 5 forced fumbles, 5 fumble recoveries, 6 tackles for loss, 1 sack

Career Offense: 383-for-633 (60.5%), 4,872 yards passing, 56 TDs, 20 INTs, 2,193 yards rushing, 28 rushing TDs

Career Defense: 153 solo tackles, 50 assists, 203 total tackles, 11 interceptions, 7 forced fumbles, 8 fumble recoveries, 12 tackles for loss

Helped lead East Noble to 14-1 record & 4A state title game

State’s 4A Mental Attitude Award winner

Knights averaged 33.9 points per game

IFCA Top 50 Selection at defensive back