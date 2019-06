FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After leading East Noble to the Northeast 8 conference title last season in his first year as a starting quarterback, senior-to-be Bailey Parker is seeing his recruiting pick up this summer.

Parker and East Noble competed at the annual St. Francis team camp this week, picking up an offer from USF in the process. He earned an offer from Valparaiso two weeks ago.

At six-foot-two, 185-pound, Parker is receiving interested both as a quarterback and at safety.