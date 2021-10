FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Northwest Allen County Schools (NACS) sent a letter to parents to address new protocols for school board meetings after the district says a radio interview by an Allen County Sheriff's deputy caused confusion.

In Thursday morning's interview on WOWO 1190AM, Chief Deputy Troy Hershberger said the Allen County Sheriff's Department never told NACS to make changes to their school board meeting protocol or to address safety concerns.