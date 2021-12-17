East Noble’s Hood, Munson sign with Ball State, Zolman headed to Miami

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – A talented trio of East Noble football players are all heading to the Mid American Conference to play in college as Chris Hood and Nick Munson signed with Ball State on Friday while Rowan Zolman inked with the Miami RedHawks.

This group of seniors helped East Noble post a combined record of 29-8 over the past three seasons, including a 6-3 mark in 2021.

A receiver/defensive back, Zolman tallied 24 receptions for 540 yards and 5 touchdowns as a senior. The 6-foot-5, 210-pounder added 91 total tackles on defense this past fall and racked up 17 interceptions over his high school career.

Munson, a receiver, had 25 receptions for 355 yards and 3 touchdowns as a senior. For his career he racked up 122 receptions for 1,511 yards and 10 touchdown catches. He also had 403 career rushing yards with 6 TDs. He’ll be preferred walk-on for the Cardinals.

Hood is a 6-foot-9, 330-pound offensive lineman that was named to the IFCA 4A All-State team this past season. He picked the Cardinals over offers from Cincinnati, Akron, and other programs.