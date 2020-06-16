East Noble’s Hood blazing own trail on football field as up-and-coming recruit

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – At six-foot-eight, 320 pounds it is hard to miss East Noble junior-to-be Chris Hood.

An offensive lineman, Hood helped East Noble advance to the 4A state title game last fall as a starter at right tackle.

Athleticism and size definitely runs in the family, but it’s a combination that’s helped his relative rule the basketball court instead of the gridiron.

His uncle is former Purdue standout and two-time NBA All-Star Brad Miller, who played 14 years in the league as a multi-skilled 6-foot-11 center.

Chris is also related to the Heitz boys of Garrett. Tom Heitz played college basketball at Kentucky, Jim Heitz at Oklahoma, and Mike Heitz at West Virginia. All were 6-foot-10 or taller.

Hood’s size and athleticism make him an ideal recruit for D-1 college programs. However, with the summer camp circuit cancelled due to the pandemic, it’s been frustrating for Hood that he hasn’t been able to show off his skills in person.

While he hasn’t earned his first D-1 scholarship offer just yet, Hood notes Cincinnati, Purdue, Indiana, Miami (Ohio), and Western Michigan, and Kentucky have all shown interest.