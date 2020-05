Kendallville, Ind. (WANE) – The papers are signed and it’s official, after graduation Gage Ernsberger is off to the University of Memphis to continue his education plus jump for the Tiger’s track and field program.

The stand-out high jumper was cut short of a potential record-breaking senior season at East Noble, but luckily Ernsberger has four more years of college to jump new heights.

The senior plans on studying biochemistry once he gets to Memphis in the fall.