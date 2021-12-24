East Noble’s Durnell is Indiana’s youngest boys basketball coach in over 100 years

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Youth is being served in Kendallville this basketball season – and it has nothing to do with the roster, though head coach Brandon Durnell is almost young enough to pass for a player.

Durnell was just 21 years old when he graduated from Spring Arbor University this past May. It was later that month East Noble athletic director Nick David hired Durnell as head boys basketball coach and assistant athletic director.

Durnell, who turned 22 over the summer, is believed to be the youngest high school boys basketball head coach in the state of Indiana in over 100 years. The youngest documented coach in Indiana prep history is Ira Hinshaw, a player-coach who led his Monrovia High School team during the 1915-16 season at the age of 17.

Durnell graduated from Homestead High School in 2017, where he learned the game under renown head coach Chris Johnson. Durnell played college basketball at Spring Arbor University, where he led the Cougars to the 2019 NAIA DII national title as a sophomore, scoring 32 points in the championship game.

In addition to learning from coach Johnson as well as the staff at SAU, Durnell credits coaching AAU basketball under Chase Sanders of Total Package Elite for helping develop his coaching philosophy.

East Noble is off to a 4-5 start this season. The next game for the Knights is Tuesday, December 28 when they host Prairie Heights at 11 a.m. in their own tournament,.