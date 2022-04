KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – East Noble High School’s Spencer Denton will continue his basketball career at Hanover College, as the senior signed with the Panthers on Monday afternoon.

Denton averaged 14.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game as a senior. A six-foot-three wing, Denton missed all his sophomore & junior seasons with separate knee injuries. He comeback was featured in January in WANE’s “Sunday Spotlight” segment.