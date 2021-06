KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – East Noble Knights’ all-state offensive tackle Christopher Hood took to Twitter on Saturday to announce his commitment to Ball State University for football.

Hood chose the defending conference champion Cardinals out of 10 division I offers on the table.

Hood told WANE-TV that he felt BSU could help take him to the next level after college should he chose to go on and play.

Stay tuned for Hood’s official signing.