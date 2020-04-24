East Noble tabs Kimmel to lead Knights girls basketball

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – East Noble has a new girls basketball coach as the school has tabbed Shawn Kimmel to lead the program.

Congratulations to Shawn Kimmel, new GBB coach at EN. Coach Kimmel has proved he can run a very successful K-12 program while at Pioneer HS, he has a STATE Championship as an assistant and most importantly he is a highly effective teacher and is great with all student athletes! — EN Knights (@NickEDavid) April 22, 2020

Per a post on the East Noble athletics website:

Coach Kimmel currently teaches in the Science Department at East Noble High School and oversees the Robotics program. Kimmel, who has spent 22 years in education as a teacher and coach, has coached 4 sports throughout his career including football, softball, and track & field. Last season he was the Varsity Assistant on the East Noble Boys Basketball Coaching Staff and prior to that he served 4 years on the Central Noble Girls staff, including the State Championship season of 2017-18. He spent 4 seasons (2004-2008) as the Head Girls Basketball Coach at Pioneer High School in Royal Center, Indiana.

Coach Kimmel brings a strong commitment to effort, discipline, and enthusiasm.

A 1993 East Noble HS graduate, he earned his Bachelor’s degree from Anderson College while playing football and running track.

“This is my dream job,” said Coach Kimmel. “There is no other place I want to be. East Noble is my home. I am proud to be a part of this program, community, and High School. I will serve the East Noble’s girls’ program K-12 to my fullest. I am going to fight for East Noble’s girls’ basketball team and honor my alma mater.”