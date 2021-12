FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – East Noble’s boys basketball team improved their record to 2-2 after a 58-52 win at Carroll High School on Saturday night.

Saturday’s game was Carroll’s first home game of the season. The loss drops the Chargers to 0-2.

Carroll is back home on Dec. 10 against Concordia. East Noble hosts Northridge on Dec. 9.