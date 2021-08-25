East Noble-NorthWood game canceled as Knights deal with school-imposed stoppage due to high COVID numbers

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – One of the most anticipated games on the Highlight Zone’s week two schedule is off the board as the NorthWood-East Noble game will not be played in Kendallville per East Noble’s recent decision to halt all extra curricular activities until September 1 due to high COVID-related numbers.

East Noble athletic director Nick David and football coach Luke Amstutz both confirmed the news to WANE-TV on Wednesday night.

East Noble football is ranked no. 6 this week in the state’s 4A poll per the Associated Press. The Knights are 1-0 after scoring 56 points in a road win last Friday night to open their 2021 campaign.

East Noble isn’t the only local school dealing with COVID-related issues. Manchester High School had to cancel their football game at Bluffton on Friday due to similar problems. However, Bluffton was able to find a replacement, recently adding Hamilton Heights in Manchester’s place. Kick is set for 7:30 p.m. this Friday at Bluffton.

East Noble HS practices and extracurricular events are canceled until Wed, Sept. 1st. In-person school and extracurricular activities will resume on Sept. 1st. — EN Knights (@NickEDavid) August 25, 2021