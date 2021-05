KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – East Noble boys basketball has a new head coach, and it is a name familiar to those who follow hoops in northeast Indiana.

Very excited to welcome Brandon Durnell to EN as our new Head Boys Basketball Coach. It was very clear early in the interview process that Coach Durnell's plan for the program(HS,MS Elem) was the perfect fit! Best trait is how he will relate/connect to EN students at each level. — EN Knights (@NickEDavid) May 19, 2021

Former Homestead standout Brandon Durnell has been tabbed to lead the Knights. Durnell also played college ball at Spring Arbor University, where he averaged 23.6 points and 11 rebounds as a senior during the 2020-21 season.

Durnell takes over for Ryan Eakins, who stepped away after five seasons.