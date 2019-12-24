East Noble Knights: Sights and sounds of state

High School Sports

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The East Noble Knights earned their way to Lucas Oil Stadium this season and WANE-TV went behind the scenes capturing the sights and sounds of the 4A state title game with head coach Luke Amstutz and Kendallville community.

