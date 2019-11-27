East Noble eager to take on Evansville Memorial

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – East Noble is heading to state for the first time since 2003 and the Knights are more than ready to face Evansville Memorial after an epic come-from-behind win last Friday against Hobart at semi-state.

The Knights trailed the Brickies 17-0 after some early East Noble miscues, but rallied to win the 4A semi-state crown 29-24.

Evansville Memorial, meanwhile, bested Mount Vernon 28-3 to win their semi-state title.

Kick is set for 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.