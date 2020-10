KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – There’s a new destination for football on Friday if you’re an East Noble or Bellmont fan, as the Knights-Braves game will now be played in Kendallville instead of Bob Worthman Stadium in Decatur.

The varsity football game scheduled with East Noble at Bellmont Friday 10/16 has been moved and will now be played at East Noble. Tickets will be sold to only player families and must be purchased at BHS. Those will be limited to 2 per rostered player. — Dale Manis (@BellmontAD) October 12, 2020

Adams county has been a hot spot during the pandemic, with a number of schools in the county impacted.