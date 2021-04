KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – After five seasons as the head boys basketball coach at East Noble, Ryan Eakins is stepping away from the program – and from his job as an assistant athletic director at the school.

Eakins and the Knights went 74-45 over five seasons. Prior to East Noble, Eakins was the head coach at Bremen for four seasons. He has an overall record of 100-107.