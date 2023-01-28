FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Northrop’s Lexi Castator blocked a shot in the final seconds to seal a win over Northrop for the program’s first SAC title since 1986, while Kyndra Sheets hit a big three to lead Columbia City to its first outright conference title since 1986 as both plays earned Peter Franklin Jewelers “Gem of the Night” honors on the Highlight Zone.