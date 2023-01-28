FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Northrop’s Lexi Castator blocked a shot in the final seconds to seal a win over Northrop for the program’s first SAC title since 1986, while Kyndra Sheets hit a big three to lead Columbia City to its first outright conference title since 1986 as both plays earned Peter Franklin Jewelers “Gem of the Night” honors on the Highlight Zone.
Eagles, Bruins make history for “Gem of the Night”
by: Glenn Marini
Posted:
Updated:
Trending Stories
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Don't Miss
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>