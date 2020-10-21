EACS sets attendance policy for winter sports

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — East Allen County Schools has updated its fan attendance policy for winter sporting events.

The district said Wednesday that 48 people will be allowed on the home side and 24 on the visitor side for basketball games. At wrestling events, 120 fans will be allowed on the home side and 60 on the visitor side. For cheer events, 40 fans are welcome on the home side, with 20 on the visitor side.

Roster sizes will be limited to 12 for basketball, 10 for cheer and 30 for wrestling.

Attendance for pep band events has not been determined.

Athletes will receive four tickets for home events. Visitors tickets will be limited to two per athlete.

Guests must leave the facility when the event is over. After 7th and 9th grade games, fans will be asked to leave.

Face coverings and social distancing will be required at all events, and families must sit together and apart from other spectators. Only staff and athletes are allowed in the bench area.