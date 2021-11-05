Dwenger’s Tippmann stiff arm’s way to 11/5 Peter Franklin Jewelers “Gem of the Night”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Dwenger’s KJ Tippmann dished out two nasty stiff-arms that each led to a touchdown in the Saints’ 42-20 sectional title game win over Snider to bring home Peter Franklin Jewelers “Gem of the Night” honors!
