Dwenger’s Tippmann stiff arm’s way to 11/5 Peter Franklin Jewelers “Gem of the Night”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Dwenger’s KJ Tippmann dished out two nasty stiff-arms that each led to a touchdown in the Saints’ 42-20 sectional title game win over Snider to bring home Peter Franklin Jewelers “Gem of the Night” honors!

