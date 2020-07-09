Turnstone receives grant thanks to Dwenger’s Strzelecki

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Class of 2020 Bishop Dwenger graduate, Erin Strzelecki is the 2019-20 Gatorade Indiana Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year and has chosen Turnstone Center as the recipient of Gatorade’s “Play it Forward” grant in her honor.

The award recognizes 607 athletes from the District of Columbia and the 50 states annually in a variety of boys’ and girls’ sports. It is awarded to high school students who distinguish themselves as excellent athletes, but also exhibit high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character on and off the field.

Strzelecki exceeds these standards after a successful cross country season as the second fastest girl in state meet history and a fifth place finish at the Nike Cross Nationals Midwest Regional championships. She also placed 11th nationally at the NXN Final, earning All-American honors.

Strzelecki also sets herself apart with a 3.95 GPA maintained throughout high school. This fall, she will attend the University of Notre Dame on a scholarship after signing a National Letter of Intent to compete in cross country and track.

As a result of her accomplishments, Strzelecki was able to award a national or local youth sports organization of her choice a $1,000 grant. Strzelecki chose an organization close to home, creating athletic possibilities for children and adults with disabilities at Turnstone.

In acknowledgement of her gift to Turnstone, Strzelecki said, “The benefits that athletics has provided me have changed my life, and I am incredibly thankful for all the gifts and blessings that have been made available to me. I think it is amazing that you are able to provide resources and athletic opportunities for people with a wide range of abilities.”

Strzelecki’s grant will allow Turnstone to continue providing competitive and recreational opportunities in the sports of Track & Field, Wheelchair Basketball, Quad Rugby, Power Soccer, and more.