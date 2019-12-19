Dwenger’s Shultz to shoot at Akron

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Dwenger senior Samantha Shultz has signed to continue her precision rifle career in the NCAA with the Akron Zips.

Samantha is the second Dwenger graduate to continue her career with the Zips. Bishop Dwenger alum Lauryn Cinadr is currently a senior captain of the Zips Rifle Team.

The Zips are currently ranked 4th in the NCAA – their highest rank in over a decade – led by the outstanding performance of Cinadr and her classmates.

Samantha hopes to help Akron continue on their winning ways aspiring to qualify for the NCAA finals at the University of Kentucky, March 2020.

Please join us for the signing ceremony and a small reception at The X Count Rifle Range.