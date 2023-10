FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Ethan Springer’s heave with no time left on the clock in the second quarter was hauled in by 6-foot-8 senior Caleb Lehrman for a touchdown to give Bishop Dwenger a 14-10 lead over Wayne at half on the way to a sectional victory and Peter Franklin Jewelers “Gem of the Night” honors!

VIDEO: With no time on the clock @BDSaintsFB's Ethan Springer (@EthanSpringer13) with the 3⃣6⃣-yard bomb to Caleb Lehrman (@CalebLehrman) to give the Saints a 14-10 lead at half vs. Wayne! @The_Saintuary @BishopDwengerHS pic.twitter.com/I8ldeq3tz3 — Glenn Marini (@GlennMariniWANE) October 21, 2023