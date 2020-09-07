Dwenger’s Hudson excels despite high expectations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Last fall Bishop Dwenger’s Eva Hudson took home the Glass Spike Award as the top volleyball player in the SAC, becoming the first sophomore to do so. With that comes added pressure – but its a welcome pressure Hudson, now a junior, uses as motivation.

Hudson recently committed to play college volleyball at Notre Dame. She can officially sign a scholarship November of her senior year – that’s the fall of 2021.

Eva credits her mom, Stacey, for helping develop her skills and passion for the sport, as Stacey played collegiate volleyball at Purdue.