FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Dwenger’s Eva Hudson won the Glass Spike Award as the SAC’s best player last fall as a sophomore – so it’s no surprise major college program’s have come calling.

Now a junior, Hudson has verbally committed to play college volleyball at Notre Dame.

An outside hitter, Hudson tallied 384 kills last fall for a Dwenger team that finished 28-5 overall.

Dwenger was ranked no. 2 in the state’s 3A preseason poll this fall.