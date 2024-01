FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Dwenger senior volleyball standout Aislyn Hogan inked with IU East on Wednesday afternoon at Empowered Sports Club, as the senior will continue her academic and athletic career with the Red Wolves.

Hogan, a setter, helped Dwenger win the SAC title this past fall. Dwenger went 18-9 overall and 7-0 in SAC play.